Nia Long Breaks Silence on Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal, Reveals She Was Blindsided

Nia Long, has broken her silence on the cheating scandal involving her fiancé and basketball coach, Ime Udoka.

The actress who spoke to TMZ on Friday, September 23, has asked for privacy as she processes the events that have unfolded in the last couple of weeks.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me.

“I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children,” she said.

Nia Long and the couple’s 10-year-old son, Kez, relocated with Ime Udoka to Boston just two weeks ago, during which time she came to learn about her fiancé’s affair. She noted that she was completely “blindsided” by the revelation, given that the pair had planned to begin house hunting in the city of Massachusetts just days before she learned the truth about the Celtics Coach and his cheating ways.

According to sources, Ime Udoka was fully aware that his affair with a married front office staffer was bound to become public news, as his relationship with the woman had already gotten out to the team back in July. Still, the 45-year-old insisted on bringing Long and their son out to Boston and continue with their plans of finding their dream home together.

Udoka, the head coach of Boston Celtics was suspended for having an intimate consensual affair with a Celtics staffer. The suspension from the team is for one year.

He has been in a relationship with Long since 2010 and confirmed their engagement in May 2015.

