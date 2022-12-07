Nia Long and Ime Udoka Officially Break Up 14-year- relationship Following Cheating Scandal

Nia Long and Ime Udoka have officially broken up and ended their 14-year-relstionship following the latter’s cheating scandal.

The actress and her suspended Boston Celtics coach fiancé called it quits just months after it had been reported that the professional basketball coach was said to have had an affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer.

According to PEOPLE, a source broke the news of their split, saying,

“The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life.”

A representative for Nia Long also confirmed that she and Ime are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez].”

As many will recall, Ime had been issued with a suspension from the Boston Celtics amid his alleged affair coming to light. At the time, it was claimed he had violated “team policies” while his future with the team would be decided at a later time.

In a recent interview, Nia touched on what she considers the most devastating part about dealing with her relationship’s downfall.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” she said.

