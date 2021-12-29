Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, JK Rowling & More Make Italian Newpaper, Corriere’s ‘Women of 2021’

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and JK Rowling have made the list of the Women of 2021 curated by Italy’s most-read newspaper, the Corriere.

Here’s the Google translated text of what the paper said about Okonjo-Iweala:

“The Nigerian economist, former Minister of Finance of Nigeria (where she was nicknamed “The Troublemaker”, the brawler, for her fight against corruption) and already number two at the World Bank, is the first woman and the first African to hold the position as director general of the WTO, from February 2021. And already this position would be a good reason to indicate her as woman and as person of the year. In addition, she immediately found herself in the midst of a pandemic and protectionism: one of the most difficult moments for the organization’s activities. She had to spend the first ten months of her mandate convincing rich countries to share vaccines with poorer and more vulnerable ones. [She] will now have to mediate between the United States, China and the 162 other members of the World Trade Organization in reforming a global trade system that is exhibiting major problems on various fronts.”

See the full list here.

