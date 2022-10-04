Tuesday, October 4, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Ngige to issue registration certificate to factional university union, CONUA

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, is set to issue a certificate of recognition to a factional trade union in the university system, the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA).

The move comes amid the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has spanned more than seven months.

Sources say this was contained in a press invitation extended to reporters covering the sector on Tuesday.

The invitation issued by Oshundun Olajide, Deputy Director/Head Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, reads, “The Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, cordially invites you to the recognition and presentation of Certificate of Registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA).

Recall also that the Federal Government, through the National Industrial Court, had ordered the striking academic staff union to return to work, a judgment that ASUU is reported to have filed an appeal against.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: