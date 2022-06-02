Thursday, June 2, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ngige, Sanwo-Olu, Buni on APC Committee for special convention

The All Progressives Congress has released a list of Sub-Committees chairpersons for its imminent convention where it is expected to elect a 2023 presidential candidate.

The list was released on Wednesday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

It is expected to hold a convention between June 6 and 8 where the presidential candidate is to emerge from about 23 aspirants.

See the full list of Sub-Committee Chairpersons below:

  1. Budget – H.E. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State

Co-Chair: Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed

  1. Finance and Logistics – H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State
  2. Accreditation and Decoration – H.E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State
  3. Security and Compliance – H.E. Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State

Co-Chair: Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Rtd.), former Minister of Interior

  1. Election Planning – H.E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State

Co-Chair: H.E. Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State

  1. Transportation – H.E. (Dr.) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State

Deputy: Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory

  1. Accommodation – H.E. Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State

Co-Chair: H.E. Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State

  1. Media and Publicity- H.E. Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State
  2. Medicals – Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment

Co-Chair: Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, former Minister of Health

  1. Legal: Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice
  2. Venue and Site Servicing: H.E. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara State

Co-Chair: Mohammed Musa Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

  1. Election Appeal – H.E. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State
  2. Hospitality and Welfare – H.E. Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State

Co-Chair: Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

  1. Protocols –  H.E. Aminu Bello Masari, Governor of Katsina State
  2. Digital Communications – H.E. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State
  3. Pre-Convention/Management/ Rapporteur – H.E. Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State

Deputy: Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs

  1. Presidential Screening Appeal – H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State

Co-Chair: Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives

  1. Accreditation of Diplomats – H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate

Co-Chair: Geoffrey  Onyeama, Minister for Foreign Affairs

