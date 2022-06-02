Ngige, Sanwo-Olu, Buni on APC Committee for special convention

The All Progressives Congress has released a list of Sub-Committees chairpersons for its imminent convention where it is expected to elect a 2023 presidential candidate.
The list was released on Wednesday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.
It is expected to hold a convention between June 6 and 8 where the presidential candidate is to emerge from about 23 aspirants.
See the full list of Sub-Committee Chairpersons below:
- Budget – H.E. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State
Co-Chair: Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed
- Finance and Logistics – H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State
- Accreditation and Decoration – H.E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State
- Security and Compliance – H.E. Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State
Co-Chair: Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Rtd.), former Minister of Interior
- Election Planning – H.E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State
Co-Chair: H.E. Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State
- Transportation – H.E. (Dr.) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State
Deputy: Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory
- Accommodation – H.E. Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State
Co-Chair: H.E. Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State
- Media and Publicity- H.E. Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State
- Medicals – Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment
Co-Chair: Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, former Minister of Health
- Legal: Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice
- Venue and Site Servicing: H.E. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara State
Co-Chair: Mohammed Musa Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory
- Election Appeal – H.E. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State
- Hospitality and Welfare – H.E. Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State
Co-Chair: Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development
- Protocols – H.E. Aminu Bello Masari, Governor of Katsina State
- Digital Communications – H.E. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State
- Pre-Convention/Management/ Rapporteur – H.E. Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State
Deputy: Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs
- Presidential Screening Appeal – H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State
Co-Chair: Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives
- Accreditation of Diplomats – H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate
Co-Chair: Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister for Foreign Affairs