NFL legend Tom Brady announces retirement

Tom Brady, arguably the greatest player in NFL history, is expected to retire.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, has won seven Super Bowls in an astonishing career spanning 22 seasons.

It was widely reported on Saturday evening that he had decided to retire, though his company TB12 Sports then deleted a tweet confirming the news.

And later, speaking to the NFL Network, Brady’s father Tom Brady Sr said his son had not yet “made a final decision”.

Brady, a five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, won six titles with the New England Patriots before his final triumph with the Buccaneers last year.

His most recent game was a 30-27 defeat by the Los Angeles Rams in the play-offs, when his heroics narrowly failed to end with the Bucs successfully fighting back from 27-3 down.

Brady, a three-time NFL season MVP, has a year remaining on his contract and has previously talked about playing beyond his 45th birthday, which is a month before the start of next season.

The NFL paid tribute to Brady on Twitter with a series of #ThankYouTom messages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...