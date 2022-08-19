NFF Election to hold in Benin City on Sep 30

The elective congress of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) will hold in Benin City, Edo State on September 30.

The election will usher in a new president and other executive committee members for a four-year circle.

The decision was reached during the Annual General Congress of the NFF in Lagos on Thursday.

Earlier, October 20th was proposed for the election date but the Congress rejected the proposal and adopted the original date, September 30th.

Incumbent president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick it was gathered informed the NFF 44-man congress that he will not contest the September election.

Pinnick, who has come under intense criticism during his tenure at the Glass House has spent two terms in office.

The first and second vice-presidents of the NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, and Shehu Dikko are amongst the candidates vying for the position.

Other notable candidates are ex-internationals, Benedict Akwuegbu and Peterside Idaho as well as Ibrahim Gusau and Mainasara Iloh.

