Neyo dropped some serious coins for the new wheels he gifted his wife, Crystal Smith for Valentine.

The singer abs songwriter splurged on a black Bentley, loads of red roses among other gifts, to celebrate lovers’ day with his Mrs and mother of three of his children.

Crystal posted a video of the sleek car which features a red interior and the other gifts she received on her Instagram page.

