Neyo Reveals He Found Lucky Daye Cuddled up with A Woman on His Bed

Neyo dished quite a bit of stories while appearing on the Faq Podcast and we’re into it especially the one about Lucky Daye.

The singer and songwriter revealed that one of the reasons he did not end up signing Daye was an experience that included his bedroom, the latter and an unknown woman.

Lucky Daye had worked with NeYo him on his song “She Got Her Own” featuring Jamie Foxx and Fabolous and they were in talks to bring him in as an artist under his name.

He explained that Daye actually wrote Jamie Foxx’s part of the song and was supposed to sing it but before that could happen, the singer disrespected him by sleeping in his bed with an unknown woman.

Watch snippet of the interview below.

