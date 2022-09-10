Ne-Yo Requests Gag Order for Estranged Wife, Crystal Smith, Says Her Talking is Making Him Lose Money

Ne-Yo is requesting a judge to prevent his estranged wife from talking about their now sour relationship.

The singer wants a gag order placed on the mother of three as they head to court to finalize their divorce.

Recall that Crystal Smith filed the legal paperwork for her divorce from Ne-Yo back in August before taking to social media to allege that the “So Sick” singer had cheated on her with “numerous women” throughout their eight years together.

She heavily stressed that on top of having a love child outside of the romance, there were many people who were said to have shared sexual relationships with the 42-year-old. She wrote, “8 Years. 8 Years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected.. every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement.”

Ne-Yo wants Smith to stop all the talking and has requested a judge to place a gag order on her, insisting that she has cost him $400k in deals due to the infidelity claims, RadarOnline reports. He further asks to be granted joint physical custody of their three children, Shaffer, Roman, and Isabella.

