Neymar names two most exciting youngsters in world football

Sports

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has named the two youngsters he is excited about.

The Brazil international expressed his excitement about two wonder kids in the football world – Endrick and Rodrygo.

Rodrygo, 21-year-old Brazilian forward, plays his professional football for Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

Both Brazilian youngsters are widely regarded as among the best rising stars in world football.

Quizzed over who he would pick as the two rising stars in the football world. Neymar stated:

“Wonderkids I’m most excited about? Endrick and Rodrygo,” Sportskeeda quoted him to have said.

Neymar was not in action as PSG returned to winning ways in Ligue 1 with a 3-1 victory at Montpellier Wednesday night.

