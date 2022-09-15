Next Big Brother Naija to Have Both Nigerian and South African Housemates

It looks like the next edition of Big Brother Naija is going to be akin to the Big Brother Africa franchise of the past, featuring both Nigerian and South African housemates.

This new development was announced during the 2022 edition of Multichoice showcase which held on Thursday, September 15.

The event which showed the line up of shows of all Multichoice platforms; DSTV, ShoMax, GoTV had Tobi Bakre as the host alongside another.

Asides from the next Big Brother Naija edition featuring Nigerian and South African Housemates, the world cup will also have commentaries in different local languages.

