It’s been a month since Adedimeji Lateef and Bimpe Oyebade went on that date down the aisle to begin the journey of forever together.

The actors who tied the knot back in December, took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate their milestone with a cute clip of each other.

Posting the lovey dovey video on her page, Bimpe said, “One month of LOVE, LAUGHTER and PURE BLISS.”

On his own page, Adedimeji Lateef posted same clip with the caption, “One month today. May Allah be praised.

