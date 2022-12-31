Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Newly Married Porsha Williams Shares How She Caters to Her Man

Celebrity

Porsha Williams is making sure her husband, Simon Guobadia lacks for nothing because he does same for her.

The former RHOA star who recently tied the knot with the millionaire businessman, gave a sneak peak into their lives as a married couple.

Posting a cute video of herself giving her man an manicure, Porsha Williams shared that the secret is to be his peace. She added that her husband got a 20% discount for letting her take pictures of his freshly manicured nails as they prepare for their trip down to Lagos.

