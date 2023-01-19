Search
New Zealand PM Arden to step down next month

News

Jacinda Ardern has announced she will quit as New Zealand prime minister next month, saying she no longer has “enough in the tank” to lead the country.

Ms Ardern choked up as she detailed how six “challenging” years in the job had taken a toll.

She will step down as Labour Party leader no later than 7 February. There will be a vote in the coming days to determine her replacement.

New Zealand will hold a general election on 14 October.

Ms Ardern, 42, said she had taken time to consider her future over the summer break.

“I had hoped that I would find what I needed to carry on over that period but, unfortunately, I haven’t, and I would be doing a disservice to New Zealand to continue,” she told reporters.

Ms Ardern became the youngest female head of government in the world when she was elected prime minister in 2017, aged 37.

And a year later she became the second elected world leader to ever give birth while in office.

She steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 pandemic and its ensuing recession, the Christchurch mosque shootings, and the White Island volcanic eruption.

“It’s one thing to lead your country through peace time, it’s another to lead them through crisis,” she said.

