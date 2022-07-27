New Teaser Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Stop-Motion ‘Pinocchio’ is Here: Watch

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has released the trailer for his “lifelong passion project,” Pinocchio.

Complex reveals that the voice is by Ewan McGregor, while del Toro and Mark Gustafson directed the film. The other contributing voices in the film include David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, Christoph Waltz, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, and more.

Speaking about this project in 2018, del Toro said: “In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I’ve wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember.”

Watch the trailer:

