New Study Says Meghan Markle is the Smartest Member of Royal Family

Meghan Markle is the brightest of all the royals, a new study has said.

The study, according to the New York Post, was conducted by an education company, Oxford Royale, and their result says Markle is the “most intelligent member of the British royal family.”

The study measured the academic background of the family members, their performances in high school, and how their colleges rate via the QS World University Rankings. Her husband Prince Harry didn’t make the top 10 on the list because he didn’t attend college.

Complex continues: “Markle nabbed the No. 1 spot based on her education from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, which sits at No. 30 on the QS World Rankings for 2021. She graduated with a double degree in theater and international relations in 2003. The top five spots are rounded out by Kate Middleton at No. 2, Prince William at No. 3, and Princess Eugenie and Peter Phillips at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Middleton went to Marlborough College in Wiltshire, England, and later attended University of St. Andrews, as did Prince William; however, Middleton had higher marks than her husband.”

And speaking with the press, n Oxford Royale spokesperson said: “Life as a royal isn’t always an easy job and involves a lot of dealing with extensive scrutiny and life in the public spotlight, and Meghan Markle’s academic strengths have equipped her perfectly for this role. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have resigned from their roles as working royals, they have captured the interest and attention of the world, and Meghan’s desire to use her platform to raise awareness over serious world issues reflects her intelligence, analytical mind and educational pedigree.”

We wonder how the other royal family members feel about this.

