New Screen Saver? Justine Skye Poses Completely Nude

Justine Skye got internet folks sweating and salivating over a new photo she shared on social media.

The singer and actress went for risqué as she posted a completely nude photo of herself on Twitter.

In the portrait, Justine who appeared to have taken a mirror selfie used one if her hands to cover her breasts for modesty.

She shared a fact from middle school alongside the photo, revealing that a girl on middle school had stolen her pants after gym while she was changing in the locker room.

“Fact: when I was in middle school this girl thought it was funny to steal my pants after gym while I was changing in the locker room. Wonder where she is now”, she tweeted.

The tweet has gathered over 40,000 likes and a lot of comments .

Fact: when I was in middle school this girl thought it was funny to steal my pants after gym while I was changing in the locker room. Wonder where she is now 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0s7QW4sFwa — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) March 16, 2022

