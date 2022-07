Yemi Alade has dropped a new single which is set to rule the airwaves soon.

The singer has released her brand new track, ‘Begging’ on all digital platforms with an accompanying video.

The Effizy Music signee, took the fun route with the melodious tune, opting for an animation visual to tell the story of a cheating man trying to get his lady back but she wasn’t having it.

Watch video below.

