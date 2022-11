Tiwa Savage has collaborated with the rave of the moment, Asake to drop a brand new jam, ‘Loaded’.

The self acclaimed African bad gyal announced the collaboration with Mr Money with the vibes via her Instagram page on Monday, November 7.

The song which is currently trending at Number 2 for music on YouTube has already garnered over 440,000 views via the streaming platform in the 9 hours since it dropped. Watch video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...