Skales has dropped a brand new single, ‘Konibaje’ for his adoring fans all over.

The singer previewed the track on his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 23, where he announced it would drop by midnight on Thursday, November 24.

Produced by Jay Pizzle Production, ‘Konibaje’ is the first single from Skales since the tragic death of his mother, weeks ago. The rhythmic tune will make for a nice bop for lovers of music. Hear snippet of song below.

