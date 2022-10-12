Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomeMusic
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

New Music: Johnny Drille Drops ‘How Are You My Friend’

Johnny Drille has dropped his latest musical project, ‘How Are You My Friend’

The Mavin Records signee released the track in collaboration with label boss, Don Jazzy who produced it.

The single dropped midnight on Wednesday, October 12 and encourages folks to check on each other, not waiting until something drastic happens.

It especially lays emphasis on mental health and the need to check in as people get busy with life and only ever interact in social media as opposed to real life.

Listen below.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: