New Music: Johnny Drille Drops ‘How Are You My Friend’

Johnny Drille has dropped his latest musical project, ‘How Are You My Friend’

The Mavin Records signee released the track in collaboration with label boss, Don Jazzy who produced it.

The single dropped midnight on Wednesday, October 12 and encourages folks to check on each other, not waiting until something drastic happens.

It especially lays emphasis on mental health and the need to check in as people get busy with life and only ever interact in social media as opposed to real life.

Listen below.

