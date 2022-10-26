New Music, Fashion, Davido Releases Itinerary for November

Davido is booked and busy and with a lot on his plate for the new month approaching.

The DMW label boss shared his extensive itinerary for November via his Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 25.

Speaking blessings and change into the fast approaching month, Davido who is set to clock 30 on the 21st, broke down his plans. From performances outside the country, to his uncle’s inauguration as the governor of Osun State. Added to that, his collaboration with PUMA will hit stores and new music will also drop in the same month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...