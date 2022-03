Falz has new music out, ‘Ice Cream’ which is perfect for the laid back vibes of the weekend.

The rapper dropped the visuals of the song which features none other than fast rising singer, BNXN on Friday, March 18.

The song and video is a little departure from Falz’ regular style as he has promised fans something a little different this year.

Check out the video of his Falz’ first single of 2022.

