Leading Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Spinall, has dropped a brand new joint, Top Mama, featuring top acts Phyno and Reekado Banks.

The Palazzo hitmaker and head of CAP music delivered once again with the groovy tune to usher in the festive season.

Phyno opened the joint with silky bars in the Igbo language, with ‘Ozumba Mbadiwe’ crooner Reekado Banks doing justice to the hook.

Take a listen to the fresh joint below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...