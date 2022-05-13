New Music: Davido Drops ‘Stand Strong’ Featuring Thee Samples

Davido has dropped his highly anticipated single, ‘Stand Strong’.

The new single which will form part of the songs on his forthcoming album featured The Samples.

Davido announced this via his Instagram page on Thursday, May 12, 2002.

Prior to its release, Davido had earlier teased fans, dropping a behind-the-scene clip from his rehearsal with Kanye West and The Samples. He had noted that this song is different from others he had done in the past as this is to inspire his fans to feel as opposed to dance which was usually his go-to style.

