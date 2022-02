Samuel A. Perry popularly known as Broda Shaggi has teamed up with one of the best acts In the music industry for the release of his debut single, “Cross My Lane”.

The skit maker and actor who has now added music to his craft announced that the TG Omori directed video will drop on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Broda Shaggi shared a snippet of what to expect from his collaboration with Falz as he tagged the project a movie.

