New Minimum Wage coming in 2024 – FG

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says all arrangements have been concluded to produce a new minimum wage for Nigeria on or before May 2024.

Ngige also warned organised labour and other trade unions to desist from meddling in government affairs and attempting to impose their will on it about appointment decisions.

He spoke in Abuja Tuesday at the Nigeria Labour Congress’ 13th National Delegates’ Conference.

He alleged that trade unions were violating the terms of the Trade Union Act which mandated that all newly elected trade union officials take required courses at the Michael Imuodu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).

According to him, undergoing training at the institute would help the labour leaders to gain the necessary knowledge and develop into seasoned Industrial Relations authorities.

“The good story that filters out from it is that we put out an Act, a legislation that had in place an inbuilt review five years mechanism, unlike the formal Act. So, mandatorily, Nigeria will produce a new minimum wage on or before May 2024

“It is acknowledged, both nationally and internationally, that government would not interfere in trade union matters and likewise, trade unions are not to interfere in labour administration unless as provided by the laws and principles of tripartism.”

He noted that trade unions are not mandated to dictate to the government on the appointment of public officials.

Ngige further enjoined the NLC to ensure the implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Act (ECA) 2010 by State Governments.

His words: “This has resulted in many workers not being covered by the ECA Act for injuries and even deaths sustained in the place or course of employment.

“The NLC should remedy this situation as the welfare of workers is one of the cardinal functions of Trade Unions including the Confederations.

“In this regard, it should be noted that the PENCOM Act 2014 makes it mandatory for all employers to give Insurance Cover for workers employed by them.”

