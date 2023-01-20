Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

New Mexico Charges Alec Baldwin in the Death of Rust Cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins

Celebrity

Alec Baldwin has been charged in the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Prosecutors in New Mexico filed criminal charges against the actor in connection to his role in the fatal shooting of the deceased cinematographer on the set of ‘Rust.’

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the district attorney that serves Santa Fe County, will charge star and producer Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter. ⁠

The announcement of the charges comes more than a year after the death of Halyna Hutchins, who was shot on Oct. 21 when an old-fashioned revolver being handled by Baldwin went off. He was handed the gun by assistant director David Halls and told that it did not contain live ammunition, but it discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

As previously reported, Halyna Hutchins was in the middle of doing cinematography work on the Western when she was shot and killed by the film’s star, Baldwin during an accident while on set. It was said that he was practicing using a Colt .45 revolver when the trigger was pulled.

Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting. The film’s first assistant director, Dave Halls, reportedly handed the gun to Baldwin while proclaiming “cold gun,” to let the crew know a gun with no live rounds were being used, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Latest

Celebrity

Laura Ikeji Steps Out for the First Time Without Makeup

0
Laura Ikeji has revealed that she just stepped out for the first time without makeup since welcoming her daughter, Laurel.
Celebrity

Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane Are Expecting A Girl!

0
Congratulations are in order for Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane as the couple are expecting a baby girl
Celebrity

Temi Otedola Signs Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment

0
Temi Otedola has snagged an Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment.
Celebrity

Singer Portable Wails Aloud After TG Omori Charged $50k to Shoot Music Video

0
Portable has expressed his displeasure at TG Omori for the exorbitant price that comes with his service.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Laura Ikeji Steps Out for the First Time Without Makeup

0
Laura Ikeji has revealed that she just stepped out for the first time without makeup since welcoming her daughter, Laurel.
Celebrity

Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane Are Expecting A Girl!

0
Congratulations are in order for Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane as the couple are expecting a baby girl
Celebrity

Temi Otedola Signs Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment

0
Temi Otedola has snagged an Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment.
Celebrity

Singer Portable Wails Aloud After TG Omori Charged $50k to Shoot Music Video

0
Portable has expressed his displeasure at TG Omori for the exorbitant price that comes with his service.
Lifestyle

Big Brother Introduces Four New Housemates to the Big Brother Titans House

0
The maiden season of Big Brother Titans is looking real good with a lot of twists and turns as four new housemates have joined the house.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Laura Ikeji Steps Out for the First Time Without Makeup

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Laura Ikeji has revealed that she just stepped out for the first time without makeup since welcoming her daughter, Laurel.
Read more

Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane Are Expecting A Girl!

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Congratulations are in order for Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane as the couple are expecting a baby girl
Read more

Temi Otedola Signs Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Temi Otedola has snagged an Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: