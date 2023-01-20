New Mexico Charges Alec Baldwin in the Death of Rust Cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin has been charged in the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Prosecutors in New Mexico filed criminal charges against the actor in connection to his role in the fatal shooting of the deceased cinematographer on the set of ‘Rust.’

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the district attorney that serves Santa Fe County, will charge star and producer Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter. ⁠

The announcement of the charges comes more than a year after the death of Halyna Hutchins, who was shot on Oct. 21 when an old-fashioned revolver being handled by Baldwin went off. He was handed the gun by assistant director David Halls and told that it did not contain live ammunition, but it discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

As previously reported, Halyna Hutchins was in the middle of doing cinematography work on the Western when she was shot and killed by the film’s star, Baldwin during an accident while on set. It was said that he was practicing using a Colt .45 revolver when the trigger was pulled.

Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting. The film’s first assistant director, Dave Halls, reportedly handed the gun to Baldwin while proclaiming “cold gun,” to let the crew know a gun with no live rounds were being used, according to a search warrant affidavit.

