New male contraceptive pill stops sperm from swimming

Technology

An on-demand, non-hormonal male contraceptive pill may be a real possibility say scientists who have found a cell pathway, or switch, that stops sperm from being able to swim.

Tests in mice suggest it keeps sperm stunned for at least a few hours – long enough to stop them reaching the egg.

Many more tests are planned and needed, moving to rabbits before people.

The idea is users could pop a pill an hour before sex and keep an eye on the clock for when it wears off.

Unlike the female contraceptive pill, it does not involve any hormones.

Scientists say that is one of the advantages of the approach they are exploring – it will not knock out testosterone and cause any male hormone deficiency side effects.

Instead, the “sperm-swim” switch they are targeting is a cellular signalling protein called soluble adenylyl cyclase or sAC. The experimental male pill inhibits or blocks sAC

In the early study in mice, funded by the US National Institutes of Health and published in the journal Nature Communications, a single dose of the drug, called TDI-11861, immobilised sperm before, during and after mating.

The effect lasted for around three hours. By 24 hours, it appeared to have fully worn off.

Meanwhile, other researchers have been looking at a slightly different pathway to halt sperm swimming, by blocking a protein on the surface of sperm..

