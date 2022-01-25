New Lagos CP, Abiodun Alabi unveils 7-point agenda

Abiodun Alabi, the new Lagos Commissioner of Police, has enumerated his seven points agenda as he takes the reins.

CP Alabi, the newly deployed Commissioner of Police of the Lagos State Police Command, officially assumed command of the command on Monday, unveiling his seven-point template and police vision.

This comes after he promised that gang violence and warfare in Lagos will be dealt holistically.

Abiodun described Lagos State as a familiar territory to him, having served there for many years in various roles, in his first briefing shortly after the handover ceremony with his predecessor, AIG Hakeem Odumosu.

“Visibility policing and control of security space by maintaining the presence of police officers at all times to deter criminals, as a preventive measure, and ensure that Rapid Response Squad is encouraged and strengthened to respond immediately and efficiently to residents’ concerns,” he said.

“Respect for fundamental human rights by guaranteeing that no human rights violations are tolerated under my leadership and supervision.”

“When it comes to matters of corruption, extrajudicial killings, and acts of incivility toward members of the public, our men’s conduct while performing their jobs must be in accordance with our professional principles.”

“We will strive to build confidence and trust in members of the public particularly with state actors and non-state actors through intelligence-led community policing. Area commanders and Divisional Police Officers will be encouraged to meet regularly with non-state actors to ensure common problems confronting their various areas of responsibilities are collectively addressed.

“I will not be allergic to constructive criticism but will see it as information to rejig our security architecture for our policing strategy. Therefore, I will encourage collaboration with the 4th Estate of the realm and appeal that issues concerning our policing policies in the State are brought to my knowledge promptly. I will also endeavor to hold parleys with journalists where solutions will be tabled and addressed in an amicable manner.

“Some dedicated lines will be rolled out to members of the public for accessibility and feedback to members of the public on issues of our common safety and security.

“The trends and patterns of crime will continually be monitored to ensure crime mapping of the state to enable us to devise appropriate crime preventing strategies”.

