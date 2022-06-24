New Husband, New Home, Britney Spears Gives Update on Married Life

Britney Spears is definitely soaking in all of the wedded bliss that comes with being newly married

The singer who wed longtime partner Sam Asghari a few weeks ago has shared updates on how her new life is coming along.

Though she admitted that they’re yet to go on honeymoon, Britney revealed that it’s been fun especially since she’s getting to have a number of firsts.

She stated that they moved into a new home immediately after their wedding; something she doesn’t recommend for anyone else.

Spears added that she loves the slide her new pool is sporting and has been down it four times already. She also cut her hair short and enjoyed steak courtesy her husband.

