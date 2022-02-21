Monday, February 21, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

New Dates Set for Nigeria /Ghana 2022 World Cup Play-Off

The Nigeria Football Federation was on Monday notified by the Confederation of African Football that the FIFA World Cup play-off round between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana will now take place on new dates.

The opening leg at the Cape Coast Stadium will now take place on Friday, 25th March, starting from 7.30pm Ghana time, which will be 8.30pm in Nigeria. It was earlier scheduled to be played on Thursday, 24th March.

As against the earlier date of Sunday, 27th March, the return match between both fierce rivals will now hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, 29th March, starting from 6pm Nigeria time.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: