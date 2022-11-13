New Black Panther Film Rakes in $84M On Opening Day

The second installment of Marvel’s Balck Panther film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has raked in $84 million on its opening.

According to Variety, the superhero film made this figure from 4, 396 locations which makes it the second biggest opening day of the year after ‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’which brought in $90.4 million. Dr Strange is another Marvel movie.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” which stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and a host of others, follows the story of a fictional African country as it copes with the loss of King T’Challa, played in the 2018 original by Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...