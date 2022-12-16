‘Never found to be corrupt’ – Sanwo-Olu hails Buhari @80

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday, describing him as one who is never found to be corrupt.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said President Buhari’s unblemished service in public office has made him a role model to many Nigerians.

“President Buhari to date remains one of the most respected and honest world leaders, who is never found to be corrupt despite the juicy positions he has held in the military and other public offices at state, regional, national and international levels in the last 50 years,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The governor said Buhari has provided honest and transparent leadership in the country, adding that the President, since he assumed office on May 29, 2015, has demonstrated unparalleled patriotism, integrity, honesty and courage in the task of steering the ship of Nigeria in the right direction.

He also praised the President for delivering on his promises to Nigerians, especially in the fight against corruption, and insurgency and for the building of infrastructure in different parts of the country.

Sanwo-Olu said Buhari is one of the few Nigerian leaders who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the country, especially in the Armed Forces, politics and governance.

“On behalf of my family, the government, the people of Lagos State and the entire members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

“President Buhari has sacrificed the greater part of his life in service of our dear country, Nigeria. He is the epitome of honesty, dedication and service and he has used his elevated positions at various times for the betterment of the Nigerian people.

“As President Buhari celebrates his 80th birthday, it is our prayer that God will grant him more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continues to serve our dear nation. Happy Birthday to our dear President, the latest entrant in the Octogenarian Club.”

