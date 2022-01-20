Netflix Teases New Photos Ahead of Bridgerton Season 2 Release

Netflix has released new photos, giving a glimpse at what is in store once the new season of its hit series, Bridgerton returns.

The streaming app shared eight new first-look photos from the upcoming second season which tells the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

Bridgerton focuses on the new relationship in its second outing and is based on Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second in Quinn’s best-selling Bridgerton series. The first focused on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Dynevor reprises her role, while Page memorably exited after season one.

The official description for season two reads: “Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”

Bridgerton is set to return to Netflix for season 2 on March 25, 2922. It is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

See the new photos below.

