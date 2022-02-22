Netflix Shares Messy “Young, Famous & African” Reality Show Featuring Annie & 2baba Idibia and Others

Netflix has teased a new reality Tv show that promises to be messy and colorful at the same time, and everyone can’t wait to watch it.

The show follows famous Africans, dishing on their dirty secrets, their insecurities, their love lives and family, and more, and features the likes of Annie Idibia, 2Baba Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Swanky Jerry, and many others.

See the trailer that shows how really messy this show will be:

Reality never looked so good. And shade never felt this cold. 😎 Young, Famous & African arrives March 18, only on Netflix. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/ntnL14I8nl — Netflix Nigeria (@NetflixNaija) February 22, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...