Tuesday, February 22, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Netflix Shares Messy “Young, Famous & African” Reality Show Featuring Annie & 2baba Idibia and Others

Netflix has teased a new reality Tv show that promises to be messy and colorful at the same time, and everyone can’t wait to watch it.

The show follows famous Africans, dishing on their dirty secrets, their insecurities, their love lives and family, and more, and features the likes of Annie Idibia, 2Baba Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Swanky Jerry, and many others.

See the trailer that shows how really messy this show will be:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: