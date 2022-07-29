Netflix Shares Trailer for Marilyn Monroe Biopic, ‘Blonde’, Starring Ana de Armas

Netflix has shared the first trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas.

The film will appear on the streaming service on Sept. 23. It chronicles de Armas as the Hollywood icon and the troubled personal life she led.

The project was written and directed by Andrew Dominik, and will be the first original Netflix production to be rated NC-17, a topic of contention between Dominik and the company.

Addressing this in an interview with ScreenDaily in February, he said he has “nothing but gratitude” for the streamer, even if it “insisted” on hiring editor Jennifer Lame to “curb the excesses of the movie.” The rating is due to sexual content.

“It’s a demanding movie. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the fucking audience’s problem,” Dominik said. “It’s not running for public office.”

See the trailer:

