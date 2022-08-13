Netflix Renews ‘Love, Death and Robots’ Animated Anthology

Netflix has now renewed Love, Death and Robots for a fourth season.

The streamer made the announcement on Instagram Friday morning, and this comes about three months after its third season debuted, and a month after it was nominated for its third straight Emmy for best short-form animated program.

It is worthy to also note that the series won the award for each of its first two seasons in 2019 and 2021. It has also won nine Emmys for individual achievement in animation (which is a juried award).

