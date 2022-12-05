Netflix Releases Second Trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary

Netflix has shared the second trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix docuseries.

This comes days after Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to the United Kingdom after their USA trip.

The trailer includes clips of Harry and Meghan talking about the support they got when they got engaged and married, and then the campaign against them because of the popularity they gained around the world.

“Everyone deserves to know the truth,” says Prince Harry in the trailer, which includes moments when Meghan is spotted crying.

“There was a war against Meghan,” said one expert in the trailer, while another added, “It’s about hatred. It’s about race.”

The docuseries will be here on December 8.

Check it out:

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

