Netflix Pauses the Production of Will Smith Action Film ‘Fast and Loose’

Variety has reported that Netflix has paused the development of its upcoming action-thriller “Fast and Loose,” starring Will Smith.

Per the outlet: “the project has been moved to the streamer’s back burner in the days following the 2022 Oscars ceremony, during which Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.”

The outlet went on to say that “before the Oscars ceremony, director David Leitch reportedly also pulled away from the project, electing to move to the Ryan Gosling vehicle “Fall Guy” for Universal. After beginning to search for a new director, Netflix has now halted “Fast and Loose” in the days following the Oscars.”

We don’t know if Netflix will return to developing “Fast and Loose.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

