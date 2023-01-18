Netflix offers $385,000 for flight attendant

Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for one of its private jets – with the successful applicant being paid as much as $385,000 a year.

The streaming giant says it is looking for candidates with “independent judgement, discretion and outstanding customer service skills”.

They should also be able to “operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation.”

Last year Netflix cut hundreds of jobs after a fall in subscriber numbers.

“The overall market range for this role is typically $60,000 – $385,000. This market range is based on total compensation (vs only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy,” Netflix said in a job listing on its website.

The company also said it determines an employee’s salary by considering “compensation factors” such as their background, experience and skills.

The role – based in San Jose, California – requires travel in and beyond the US.

“The Netflix Aviation department provides exceptional, safe, confidential air transportation,” it said.

The advert added that the team “helps Netflix reach the world more efficiently and effectively so the company can continue to create joy around the world.”

The attendant’s duties on a “Super Midsize Jet” will include inspecting emergency equipment in the cockpit, cabin and gallery before takeoff.

They will also have to be able to lift items as heavy as 13.6kg (30lb) when loading and stocking planes.

The average salary for flight attendants in the US is just over $62,000 a year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

