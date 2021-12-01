Netflix Greenlights A ‘Money Heist’ Spinoff Series Focused on Pedro Alonso’s Character, Berlin

Fans of “Money Heist” are celebrating on Twitter after Netflix announced that it has greenlighted a spinoff series that will follow favourite character, Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso.

This heartwarming news comes as the Spanish series, aka La Casa De Papel, makes it final run.

The spinoff will premiere on the platform sometime in 2023.

And speaking to the press at a recent event, Alonso said, per Variety: “It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another. Today I was talking to Jesús Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations.”

See the announcement: This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues… Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/jMvufEArKq — Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021

