Netflix Drops Trailer for its 2022 Movie Slate

It’s a good time to have an active Netflix subscription as it has dropped the trailer for its 2022 movie slate and it is quite the line up.

The giant streaming app dropped the 3-minute long clip which featured first looks at upcoming films such as Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man and Jamie Foxx vampire movie The Day Shift.

The star-studded trailer, released Thursday, February 3, includes actors directly addressing the camera while in character. Some appear in full costume, such as Enola Holmes 2‘s Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill and The School for Good and Evil‘s Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron. Grey Man star Ryan Gosling and Day Shift’s Foxx say their lines in the middle of action scenes.

Other stars filming messages for the 2022 slate trailer include Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart and Queen Latifah. Gathering footage of A-listers in character was no small task, with the Netflix team grabbing talent where they could, be it during production or on press days.

The streaming service, which has 222 million total paid subscribers globally, plans to drop one new film a week this year, with Knives Out 2 considered one of its crown jewels. Netflix acquired the rights for two sequels in the Daniel Craig-starring franchise for $469 million last year.

See trailer below.

