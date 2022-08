Netflix has dropped the official trailer of its highly anticipated film, ‘Anikulapo.’

The trailer of the Kunle Afolayan film which will premiere on the giant streaming app on September 30, 2022, dropped on Monday, August 15.

The film which forms part of Afolayan’s multi-slate deal with Netflix stars Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Shobowale and a host of others

