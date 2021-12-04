Netflix Announces New film Based on Viral Thanksgiving Story

Netflix has announced that it will adapting a movie from the heartwarming story of Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton.

The streaming giant revealed that the viral Thanksgiving tradition of the pair which first started six years ago, will be turned into a film.

According to @variety, the film will be called “The Thanksgiving Text,” and the screenplay will be written by Abdul Williams, who has written other films such as “Salt-N-Pepa,” and “The Bobby Brown Story.” The film does not have a director attached just yet. However, it will cover the touching story that first began with an accidental text message back in 2016.

Wanda and Jamal shared their excitement for the film and said, “We are excited to share our story with the world. We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t ordinarily make. We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...