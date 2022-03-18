Friday, March 18, 2022
Emmanuel Offor

NERC confirms removal of electricity subsidy

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has confirmed the removal of electricity subsidies by the Federal Government.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Sanusi Garba, said the review was conducted in line with multi-year tariff order that mandates that electricity tariff be reviewed every six months.

Mr Garba said it is the duty of electricity distribution companies to inform their customers of tariff review outcomes and cost of power.

He blamed the poor state of electricity supply and recent grid collapses on vandalism of gas pipelines to power plants, plants maintenance and a trip on the 330KV line from Ughelli power plant.

