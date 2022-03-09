WATCH: NEPA “Disgraces” Adekunle Gold During Recording for Harper’s Bazaar Magazine US

NEPA came through to do what they do best and opted to disgrace our very own Adekunle Gold while he was recording for the US magazine, Harper’s Bazaar.

The singer and songwriter had been recording the video where he shared his night time routine with the magazine when PHCN popularly referred to as NEPA struck his hotel.

Adekunle Gold however was undeterred after the initial setback and went on to share his every night routine with us.

He revealed that he starts off with a facial scrub and then proceeds to use a toner to ensure that his face is rid of all dirts that accumulated during the day.

The father of one noted that he then goes on to apply face cream which prevents and helps with black eyes under his eyes. The next step is to moisturise his skin with some oil containing retinol and not forgetting his hair, he sprays it with leave-in conditioner which he gently massages into it, wears his hair bonnet and finally dons his weighted eye blankets and he’s off to bed and out like a light in a matter of minutes.

Watch the hilarious video below.

