Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Neo Apkofure and Vee Get Flirty on Twitter

Neo Akpofure is missing his girlfriend, Vee Adeyele who is currently away in the UK and can’t wait for her her return.

The reality TV star took to Twitter to let her know that he couldn’t wait to get “handsy” with her.

As expected, Vee wanted to know exactly what her man plans to do with her when he lays eyes in her again.

Neo had tweeted,

“Girl bring your ass back here already!! Trust Vee to reply, ” What you gonna do with it when I get back.”

Okay guys, can you pipe down the flirting for the single folks on your timeline?

Tofunmi Oluwashina

