Monday, May 9, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Neo Akpofure Reveals His 50-year-old Sister Just Welcomed Twins

Neo Akpofure is the newest uncle in town and is beyond excited especially given the circumstances surrounding it.

The reality TV star announced that his 50-year-old sister just became a mother of twins.

Neo shared the news via his Twitter handle on Sunday, May 8, 2022 where he wrote,

“My sister who turns 50yrs next week just have birth to TWINS last night! I can’t hold my excitement! God finally did it for us. I’m the newest uncle on the block.”

 

